Britain looking at Google, Facebook role in news - PM May's spokesman

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain is looking at the role of Google and Facebook in the news environment and what their wider responsibilities and legal status should be, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

“We are looking at the role Google and Facebook play in the news environment,” the spokesman told reporters, saying the work was part of a commitment to produce a digital charter setting out how firms and individuals should behave online. “As part of that work we will look carefully at the roles, responsibility and legal status of the major internet platforms.” (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper)