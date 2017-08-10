CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-British police arrest 50-year-old jogger suspected of knocking woman in front of bus

(Corrects headline and story to show age of suspect is 50, not 41, after police sent out updated statement)

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - British police on Thursday said they had arrested a 50-year-old jogger on suspicion of knocking a woman into the path of a bus on a busy west London street earlier this year.

Closed circuit TV footage showed the male runner knocking a 33-year-old woman head-first in front of a bus which just managed to swerve out of her way.

"Police investigating an assault after a jogger appeared to push a woman into the path of an oncoming bus in Putney have made an arrest," London police said in a statement.

A 50-year-old man is being held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after an arrest in the nearby Chelsea area of London, police said. The victim received minor injuries from the incident.

The arrest came after a public appeal earlier the week for help in tracing the jogger. Although the incident happened in May, police said they had received a "good response" from the appeal, and said they were still looking for other witnesses. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)