Advent International agrees $1.4 bln takeover of Laird

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent International has agreed to buy British electronics and technology business Laird, the firms said on Thursday, valuing its issued equity at around 1 billion pounds ($1.38 billion).

Laird shareholders will be entitled to receive 200 pence in cash for each Laird share held, compared to the closing price per Laird share of 115.9 pence on February 28.

The Laird Directors, advised by Rothschild, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Numis, consider the terms of the deal to be“fair and reasonable”, the company said in a statement.

High asset prices in private transactions is increasingly pushing buyout funds to target publicly listed companies.

Advent has invested in more than 330 buyout transactions in 40 countries. As of September 30 2017, it had 35 billion euros in assets under management.