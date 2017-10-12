FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sterling slips after EU's Barnier says Brexit talks at "impasse"
October 12, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 7 days ago

Sterling slips after EU's Barnier says Brexit talks at "impasse"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sterling hit the day’s lows while Britain’s main stock index perked up on Thursday, after the European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said Brexit talks were at an “impasse”.

The British pound tumbled almost half a cent to the day’s lows of $1.3170 after the comments, down 0.3 percent on the day. It was the biggest loser among the major currencies.

It also weakened by a similar quantum to hit a four-week low of 90 pence per euro.

Britain’s heavily internationally-exposed FTSE index hit a session high as sterling dropped, and was last up 0.2 percent, outperforming European stocks. (Reporting by the London Markets Team; Editing by Jemima Kelly)

