December 14, 2017 / 12:19 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Sterling slips as BoE "one and done" rate policy seen still in play

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped on Thursday while internationally focused blue-chip stocks recouped earlier losses, after the Bank of England stuck to its view that interest rates were likely to rise gradually.

The BoE said last week’s breakthrough in Brexit talks has reduced the risk of Britain leaving the European Union in a disorderly way and may boost economic confidence, but still said only “modest increases in (the) Bank Rate would be warranted over the next few years”.

Sterling slipped to as low as $1.3412, down from $1.3450 beforehand and down 0.1 percent on the day.

Against the euro, it erased earlier gains to trade around 88.10 pence.

“Minutes are on the dovish side,” said Mizuho’s head of hedge fund currency sales Neil Jones. “The ‘one and done’ theme remains in play.”

Britain’s FTSE 100 stock index recouped some losses as sterling fell, but the index stayed in negative territory, last down 0.2 percent.

British 20- and 30-year government bond yields hit their lowest levels since Sept. 13 -- just before the Bank of England first flagged the prospect of an imminent interest rate hike -- at 1.753 and 1.768 percent respectively. As of 1212 GMT, they were down almost 2 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly, Helen Reid and Andy Bruce; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

