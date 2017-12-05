Sterling slips, stocks rise on Brexit disappointment

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sterling fell half a percent on Tuesday as investors were disappointed after Britain fell short of securing a deal with EU officials on Monday before crucial trade talks begin next week.

In early London trading, the British currency fell 0.53 percent to $1.3406, its lowest since Nov. 30.

The FTSE stock index edged 0.3 percent higher as the pound’s decline was seen benefiting exporters.

Prime Minister Theresa May failed to clinch a deal on Monday to open talks on post-Brexit free trade with the European Union after a tentative deal with Dublin to keep EU rules in Northern Ireland angered her allies in Belfast. (Reporting by the London Markets Team; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)