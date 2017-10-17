FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sterling recovers after dipping on UK inflation data; stocks steady
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
October 17, 2017 / 8:46 AM / 5 days ago

Sterling recovers after dipping on UK inflation data; stocks steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Sterling recovered after dipped briefly after UK inflation data came in broadly line with forecasts on Tuesday, while stocks were roughly unchanged.

The British pound dipped to $1.3256 from $1.3277 before the data but quickly clawed back those losses to hold near the day’s highs by 0840 GMT, up 0.1 percent on the day at $1.3272.

Inflation data for September printed at 3.0 percent from a year-earlier, in line with forecasts.

In bond markets, gilt futures rose briefly towards session highs after the data before turning flat on the day. They were last trading at 124.16.

Britain’s FTSE 100 and mid-caps were broadly unchanged after inflation data. (Reporting by the London Markets Team; Editing by Jemima Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.