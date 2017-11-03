Sterling hit day's highs after strong UK services data

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Sterling climbed to the day’s high of $1.3079 on Friday after monthly data showed Britain’s dominant services sector grew by the fastest rate in six months.

The reading came as a brief respite for the beleaguered pound which plunged to a one-month low after the Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time in over a decade but suggested further tightening would be “very gradual”, triggering a selloff in currency markets.

The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) compiled by IHS Markit/CIPS jumped to 55.6 in October from 53.6 in September, its highest level since April and its biggest one-month rise since August 2016.

Britain’s FTSE 100 slightly cut gains after the UK services data, last up 0.3 percent, while the mid-cap index fell to flat before trading back up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)