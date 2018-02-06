British fast fashion chain New Look earnings, revenue falls in Q3

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - British fast fashion chain New Look on Tuesday said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization fell to 43.8 million pounds ($61 million) in the 39 weeks ending in December, from 153.8 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6.3 percent to 1,069 million pounds.

The company, which is owned by South Africa’s Brait , has been struggling with declining sales in a fiercely competitive British market.