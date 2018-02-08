FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 8:08 AM / 2 days ago

Total says gas export from Britain's Elgin Franklin still unavailable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) -

* Gas exports from the Elgin Franklin fields remain unavailable on Thursday morning, curbing supplies from Total E&P’s Bacton Seal gas terminal, the company said in a market update.

* “At present restart time for gas export from Elgin Franklin is unknown,” Total E&P said

* Britain’s biggest and most important oil and gas pipeline Forties, was shut for a second time in two months on Wednesday, affecting connecting infrastructure.

* “Elgin Franklin gas export has had to stop due to a request to stop oil export,” Total E&P said.

* Forties operator Ineos had said on Wednesday it hoped to restart the pipeline overnight.

* No one from Ineos was immediately available to comment.

Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Edmund Blair

