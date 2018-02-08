Total says gas export from Britain's Elgin Franklin still unavailable

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) -
* Gas exports from the Elgin Franklin fields remain unavailable on Thursday morning, curbing supplies from Total E&P’s Bacton Seal gas terminal, the company said in a market update.
* “At present restart time for gas export from Elgin Franklin is unknown,” Total E&P said
* Britain’s biggest and most important oil and gas pipeline Forties, was shut for a second time in two months on Wednesday, affecting connecting infrastructure.
* “Elgin Franklin gas export has had to stop due to a request to stop oil export,” Total E&P said.
* Forties operator Ineos had said on Wednesday it hoped to restart the pipeline overnight.
* No one from Ineos was immediately available to comment.
