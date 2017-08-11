Huge pipes wash up on British beach

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Four gigantic Norwegian-made plastic pipes up to 480 metres (1575 ft) long were discovered washed up on the English coast, officials said on Friday.

The pipes, approximately 2.5 metres in diameter, came free while under tow off the East Anglian coast and washed up by Horsey and Sea Palling in Norfolk. Eight pipes remain under control offshore.

Authorities said the beached pipes, ranging from around 200 metres to 480 meters in length, were new and destined for Algeria.

They said there was no danger or potential for pollution from the pipes and that two specialist companies, Dutch Marine BV and Marine Towing Services, were working to remove them.

All pipes are expected to be secured at a single location before being towed back to the manufacturer in Norway. Authorities did not release the name of the company or the vessel involved in transporting the pipes. (Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London, editing by Alister Doyle)