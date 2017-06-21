FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK to propose new law to avoid hit to farmers after Brexit
June 21, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 2 months ago

UK to propose new law to avoid hit to farmers after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's new government will propose laws to avoid a hit to the country's farming industry once the country leaves the European Union, a copy of May's legislative plans showed.

"The purpose of the bill is to provide stability to farmers as we leave the EU (and) support our farmers to compete domestically and on the global market, allowing us to grow more, sell more and export more great British food," it said. (Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)

