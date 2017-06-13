FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UK PM May appoints Brexit campaigner Steve Baker as junior minister
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
Lithium processors prepare to meet demand of electric cars
business
Lithium processors prepare to meet demand of electric cars
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 13, 2017 / 3:30 PM / 2 months ago

UK PM May appoints Brexit campaigner Steve Baker as junior minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday appointed Brexit campaigner Steve Baker to a junior ministerial role in the government department charged with preparing for Britain's exit from the European Union.

Ahead of his appointment, Baker tweeted: "The language of 'hard' vs 'soft' Brexit is so misleading. We need a good, clean exit which minimises disruption and maximises opportunity.

"In other words, we need the 'softest' exit consistent with actually leaving and controlling laws, money, borders and trade," he said. (Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.