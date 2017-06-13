UK PM May appoints Brexit campaigner Steve Baker as junior minister

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday appointed Brexit campaigner Steve Baker to a junior ministerial role in the government department charged with preparing for Britain's exit from the European Union.

Ahead of his appointment, Baker tweeted: "The language of 'hard' vs 'soft' Brexit is so misleading. We need a good, clean exit which minimises disruption and maximises opportunity.

"In other words, we need the 'softest' exit consistent with actually leaving and controlling laws, money, borders and trade," he said. (Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)