British cabinet discussed DUP talks

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday discussed with her cabinet the ongoing talks with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party that are aimed at securing support for her minority government.

A spokeswoman for May's office said the cabinet had discussed the DUP talks that could lead to a confidence and supply arrangement. The cabinet also discussed the government's plans for the Queen's Speech which will set out the legislative programme required to deliver Brexit.

The leader of Northern Ireland's DUP, Arlene Foster, arrived in Downing Street on Tuesday for talks with May. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)