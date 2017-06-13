FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northern Ireland's DUP wants to see devolved government restored
June 13, 2017 / 2:25 PM / 2 months ago

Northern Ireland's DUP wants to see devolved government restored

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which is being courted by Prime Minister Theresa May to give her support in parliament and save her premiership, is working to restore devolved government in the province, its deputy leader said.

"We hope of course for the restoration as soon as possible of our locally devolved assembly and executive in Northern Ireland, where everybody can play a part in the government of Northern Ireland," Nigel Dodds told lawmakers on Tuesday. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Michael Holden)

