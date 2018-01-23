FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 8:13 AM / a day ago

Britain's Johnson demands 5 bln pounds extra health spending - The Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will on Tuesday demand Prime Minister Theresa May approve 5 billion pounds ($7 billion) extra funding for the National Health Service, The Times newspaper reported.

Johnson, the most prominent Conservative Party supporter of Brexit, will demand the increase in health spending from March 2019 when Britain is due to leave the European Union. He wants to cast the increase as a “Brexit dividend,” the newspaper said.

The Times said Johnson believes increasing spending on the state-run National Health Service (NHS) is the best way to take on opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The NHS is the most important issue for swing voters, polling shows. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by James Davey)

