With a smile, Boris Johnson says he's right behind UK PM May

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 1 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he was right behind Prime Minister Theresa May when he arrived at the Conservative Party’s annual conference on Sunday after days of speculation about his leadership intentions.

Johnson, one of May’s biggest rivals, told the Sun newspaper on Saturday he had four personal red lines in the complex talks with the EU that gave May less room to maneuver.

“Of course,” Johnson said, when asked if he was right behind May who lost her parliamentary majority in a botched election in June. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Kate Holton)