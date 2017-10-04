British PM May's voice repeatedly fails in keynote speech

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May struggled to deliver her keynote speech to the Conservative Party’s annual conference on Wednesday, repeatedly coughing and losing her voice.

With the party members applauding to keep May going, she had to stop on several occasions to drink water and take a cough sweet which she said came from Chancellor Philip Hammond.

“Shows what good the chancellor’s cough sweet is,” she said, as she continued to attempt to give her speech.

Earlier in the speech she was heckled by a protester who held up a P45 paper in front of her, a document handed out to employees leaving a job. (Reporting by Kate Holton and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)