FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UK junior finance minister Neville-Rolfe says has left government
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
June 13, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 2 months ago

UK junior finance minister Neville-Rolfe says has left government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - British junior finance minister Lucy Neville-Rolfe, who was responsible for liaising with the financial services industry over Brexit, said on Tuesday that she had left the government.

"Today I am leaving the government. May I thank all @hmtreasury @beisgovuk & @DCMS and colleagues in @UKHouseofLords for their support," Neville-Rolfe said in a statement on Twitter.

Neville-Rolfe became a Conservative member of Britain's upper house of parliament in October 2013 after a career at retailer Tesco and earlier in Britain's civil service.

Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Neville-Rolfe as commercial secretary to the Treasury in December, after she had worked since 2014 as a junior minister in the government departments responsible for culture and business. (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by David Milliken)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.