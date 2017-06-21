FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK to propose new law for nuclear industry after Brexit
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 21, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 2 months ago

UK to propose new law for nuclear industry after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's new government will propose laws to set out new safeguards for its nuclear industry once the country has left the European Union, a copy of May's legislative plans showed.

"The main benefits of the bill would be to ensure that the UK continues to meet our international obligations for nuclear safeguards, as applies to civil nuclear material through the International Atomic Energy Agency," the document said.

The new legislation would also "continue the UK's reputation as a responsible nuclear state, to support international nuclear non-proliferation and to protect UK electricity supplied by nuclear power".

Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken

