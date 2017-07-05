FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Public sector pay must be measured against living within means - British PM May
July 5, 2017 / 11:30 AM / a month ago

Public sector pay must be measured against living within means - British PM May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that any decision on lifting a pay cap on public sector workers must be measured against Britain's need to live within its means.

At a rowdy session of parliament, May was questioned repeatedly about her policy to restrict pay increases for the police, nurses, doctors and firefighters as the main opposition Labour Party pressed an argument that the governing Conservative Party does not look after working people.

"Our policy on public sector pay has always recognised that we need to balance the need to be fair to public sector workers, to protect jobs in the public sector and to be fair to those that pay for it. That's the balance that we need to strike," she told lawmakers. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Sarah Mills, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James)

