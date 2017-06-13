UK PM May and DUP have largely agreed support deal - BBC

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - There are no outstanding issues between British Prime Minister Theresa May and Northern Ireland's DUP, and a deal to support May's government has been largely agreed, the BBC reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

May failed to secure an outright majority after Thursday's election and is aiming to strike a deal with the DUP to pass her legislative programme.

May made no comment as she left talks with DUP leader Arlene Foster. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)