UK's May to rejig cabinet on Monday, senior ministers safe-report

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will announce changes to her ministerial cabinet on Monday but her foreign, finance, interior and Brexit ministers are expected to keep their jobs, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.
May is also expected to announce a new first secretary of state, effectively her number two, after her long-standing ally Damian Green was forced to resign from the post last month, the newspaper said.
