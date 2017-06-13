FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-British Business - June 14
June 13, 2017 / 11:40 PM / 2 months ago

PRESS DIGEST-British Business - June 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    The Times
    * Ineos has set out a plan to spend about 2 billion euros
($2.24 billion) ramping up its chemical processing capacity
across Europe. (bit.ly/2rp5Pxt)
    
    * Petropavlovsk         shareholders should reject attempts
by three rebel investors to overhaul the board of the Russian
gold miner, leading advisory groups ISS and Glass Lewis have
said. (bit.ly/2roOt3G)
    
    The Guardian
    * EasyJet         launched a new venture to allow the budget
airline's customers to use the private jet terminal and
facilities at Luton Airport. (bit.ly/2roXYA3)
    
    * British Airways is close to striking an agreement for
Capita         to run its call centres as the airline attempts
to improve its customer relations after its disastrous IT
meltdown last month. (bit.ly/2rozyXn)
    
    The Telegraph
    * A trio of city of London traders charged by the U.S.
Department of Justice with rigging the $5.3 trillion per day
currency markets have agreed to go voluntarily to the United
States and not fight extradition proceedings. (bit.ly/2roywut)
    
    * Volkswagen             is facing its biggest legal
challenge in Europe over the "dieselgate" scandal with a UK
class action against the car maker teaming up with a similar
claim in the Netherlands. (bit.ly/2ro9SKJ)
    
    Sky News
    * The European Commission has announced plans that could
force some euro clearing operations to relocate from the city of
London to the euro zone after Brexit. (bit.ly/2romTnb)
    
    * Milner Boardman and Duff and Phelps have been appointed as
joint liquidators to Retail Acquisitions Limited, which was set
up by the former bankrupt Dominic Chappell, according to Sky
News. (bit.ly/2royTFq)
    
    The Independent
    * Almost thirty countries, including Iran, Congo and Burkina
Faso, offer more favourable benefits for new dads than the UK
does, according to new analysis conducted by family law firm
First4laywers. (ind.pn/2roHB6C)
    
    * Inflation jumped unexpectedly to 2.9 percent in May, its
highest level in nearly four years, according to the Office for
National Statistics. (ind.pn/2rokOb0)
    
 ($1 = 0.8922 euro)

 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

