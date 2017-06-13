PRESS DIGEST-British Business - June 14

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times * Ineos has set out a plan to spend about 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) ramping up its chemical processing capacity across Europe. (bit.ly/2rp5Pxt) * Petropavlovsk shareholders should reject attempts by three rebel investors to overhaul the board of the Russian gold miner, leading advisory groups ISS and Glass Lewis have said. (bit.ly/2roOt3G) The Guardian * EasyJet launched a new venture to allow the budget airline's customers to use the private jet terminal and facilities at Luton Airport. (bit.ly/2roXYA3) * British Airways is close to striking an agreement for Capita to run its call centres as the airline attempts to improve its customer relations after its disastrous IT meltdown last month. (bit.ly/2rozyXn) The Telegraph * A trio of city of London traders charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with rigging the $5.3 trillion per day currency markets have agreed to go voluntarily to the United States and not fight extradition proceedings. (bit.ly/2roywut) * Volkswagen is facing its biggest legal challenge in Europe over the "dieselgate" scandal with a UK class action against the car maker teaming up with a similar claim in the Netherlands. (bit.ly/2ro9SKJ) Sky News * The European Commission has announced plans that could force some euro clearing operations to relocate from the city of London to the euro zone after Brexit. (bit.ly/2romTnb) * Milner Boardman and Duff and Phelps have been appointed as joint liquidators to Retail Acquisitions Limited, which was set up by the former bankrupt Dominic Chappell, according to Sky News. (bit.ly/2royTFq) The Independent * Almost thirty countries, including Iran, Congo and Burkina Faso, offer more favourable benefits for new dads than the UK does, according to new analysis conducted by family law firm First4laywers. (ind.pn/2roHB6C) * Inflation jumped unexpectedly to 2.9 percent in May, its highest level in nearly four years, according to the Office for National Statistics. (ind.pn/2rokOb0) ($1 = 0.8922 euro) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)