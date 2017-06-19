PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 19

June 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The founding chairman of the Financial Conduct Authority, John Griffith-Jones, is to step down and will not stand for a second term after a four-year stint during which he was criticised over bungled reports. bit.ly/2sgjtlr

Co-op Bank could announce a deal this week that would lead to the struggling lender's hedge fund owners and the Co-operative Group Ltd agreeing a 700 million pounds ($894.04 million) bailout package, averting a wind down that would leave millions of customers and thousands of pensioners facing uncertainty. bit.ly/2sgltKn

The Guardian

Barclays Plc and a number of its former executives are expected to learn this week whether the Serious Fraud Office intends to bring criminal charges in relation to emergency fundraising at the height of the financial crisis. bit.ly/2sg4GXQ

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is expected to extend the deadline for making compensation offers to victims of the HBOS Reading fraud, as it emerged only one of 64 affected customers has received compensation. bit.ly/2sgrneo

The Telegraph

The corner shop group Nisa is poised to sign an exclusivity agreement with the supermarket giant J Sainsbury Plc which will temporarily bar the mutually owned group from courting other buyers. bit.ly/2sga6C5

A rescue bid from Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty Industries group which will guarantee jobs at struggling steel business Caparo Merchant Bar could be announced as soon as Monday. bit.ly/2sgk7zn

Sky News

Blackstone Group Lp is buying British flexible office provider The Office Group in a deal will value the privately owned landlord of corporate clients such as Facebook and Santander UK at 500 million pounds, according to insiders. bit.ly/2sgwwDp

The Independent

Prime Minister Theresa May's post-Brexit plan to slash immigration will have a devastating "double whammy" impact on the British economy, according to the most detailed study of EU nationals to date. ind.pn/2sgfhSP ($1 = 0.7830 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)