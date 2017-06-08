PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 8

June 8 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Top shareholders in WPP Plc have attacked the company's failure to put in place a proper succession plan for the chief executive, mounting a fresh rebellion over pay and governance at the FTSE 100 advertising group. bit.ly/2sF8XSX

British shareholders in Banco Santander SA will be asked to dig deep into their pockets to fund the multibillion-euro rescue of a failing Spanish lender that the European Central Bank has warned will collapse without support. bit.ly/2sF1Gmb

The Guardian

Oil industry company Halliburton Co has been branded "obscene" for advertising unpaid UK internships, which critics say give an unfair advantage to people from privileged backgrounds. bit.ly/2sFlk1x

The Telegraph

Berendsen Plc has succumbed to a takeover proposal from French rival Elis SA, after the offer was raised for a second time to 2.2 billion pounds ($2.85 billion). bit.ly/2sEXx1D

The plot to attack the London Bridge could have been hatched at a KFC restaurant in east London, it has emerged, following claims that two of the suspects worked there at the same time. bit.ly/2sEXGSJ

Sky News

BT Group Plc has picked a new auditor to replace PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP(PwC), months after the emergence of a 530 million pounds accounting crisis in its Global Services division. bit.ly/2sF8Wyc

L'Oreal SA's hopes of obtaining a bumper price for The Body Shop, the British-based ethical cosmetics retailer, have been dented by projections for a slump in profits this year. bit.ly/2sFqQ40

The Independent

Theresa May will fail to secure a comprehensive free trade agreement with the rest of the EU by 2019 in a development that would mean a destructive "cliff-edge" Brexit for the United Kingdom, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has predicted. ind.pn/2sF4xv8