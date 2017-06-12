PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 12

June 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Business confidence has plunged since the election and company bosses blame uncertainty over the make-up of the government, according to a poll by the Institute of Directors. bit.ly/2rlaHih

Lawyers have excessive influence over swathes of public life, from security to the compensation culture, according to Stephen Hester, chief executive of RSA Insurance Group Plc . bit.ly/2rllr0a

The Guardian

Private schools are set to get tax rebates totalling 522 million pounds ($664.56 million) over the next five years as a result of their controversial status as charities, according to a study of local council records. bit.ly/2rl1W7N

Theresa May is to be told the European Union will take a year to draft a new mandate for its chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, effectively killing the Brexit negotiations, if she insists on discussing a future trade relationship at the same time as UK's divorce bill. bit.ly/2rkIU1A

The Telegraph

Centrica Plc has launched its own rival to Homeserve Plc after a potential bid for the boiler repair service provider was scuppered by competition fears. bit.ly/2rkY07h

The Guardian newspaper will soon abandon its European-style "Berliner" print format and go tabloid to help stem heavy losses. bit.ly/2rkZ6jt

Sky News

The member-owned convenience store group Nisa Retail is exploring a shock sell-off that would underline the seismic shifts taking place across Britain's food retailing industry. bit.ly/2rkFb43

The Independent

Michael Gove has been appointed environment secretary by Prime Minister Theresa May in her cabinet reshuffle. ind.pn/2rlc3K9 ($1 = 0.7855 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)