PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 27

June 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The sale of the Co-operative Bank has been scrapped as bailout talks with the troubled lender’s backers intensify. Hedge funds that own 80 percent of the bank are in talks with the minority shareholder Co-operative Group over splitting the Co-op Group’s pension scheme. bit.ly/2sKHDoh

- American activist investor Daniel Loeb took aim at Nestlé , accusing it of being staid, bloated with non-essential assets and under-performing. Loeb said his hedge fund had amassed a $3.5 billion stake in Nestlé in order to agitate for change. bit.ly/2sKVXxm

The Guardian

- Theresa May has faced a backlash from politicians in Scotland, Wales and parts of England after completing a £1bn deal with the Democratic Unionist party to prop up her Conservative minority government. bit.ly/2sKHdOZ

The Telegraph

- Google will be hit with a record fine for abusing its monopoly over internet search on Tuesday, seven years after the EU began investigating the technology giant. bit.ly/2sKAepd

Sky News

- Travis Perkins will name the former head of ARM Holdings Stuart Chambers this week as its next chairman to replace Robert Walker. bit.ly/2sKzMHn

- L1 Retail is buying Health retailer Holland & Barrett from US private equity group Carlyle's NBTY subsidiary, which also owns the American vitamin and health supplement maker Nature's Bounty. bit.ly/2sKIuW1

The Independent

- Millions of EU nationals living in the UK will have to apply to a "settled status" register and might be given ID cards as part of new plans laid out by the Home Office. ind.pn/2sKNN84 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)