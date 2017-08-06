PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 7

Aug 7 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Royal Dutch Shell Plc is to launch as an electricity supplier in Britain, challenging some of Europe's biggest utilities. bit.ly/2fk3Khi

The chief executive of Glaxosmithkline Plc, Emma Walmsley, has vowed to develop more blockbuster drugs by bringing greater commercial rigour to its research and development. bit.ly/2fk4nra

The Guardian

Head office staff at the Tesco-owned One Stop convenience chain are fighting for a better redundancy package after it emerged employees on Tesco contracts were being offered a more generous payoff. bit.ly/2fk8DH0

Sainsbury's is to cut more than 1,000 jobs at head office as part of a fresh efficiency drive designed to save 500 million pounds ($652.25 million). bit.ly/2fjTC87

The Telegraph

Property investor Henderson Park, founded by former Goldman Sachs executive Nick Weber last year, has confirmed the acquisition of two of the UK's largest hotels in a deal thought to be worth around 500 million pounds. bit.ly/2fjvhzr

Boutique hotel operator Firmdale is set to report that it booked record revenue of 125.8 million pounds in 2016 driven largely by rising room rates at its eight London properties. bit.ly/2fknhxZ

Sky News

Arqiva, which is owned by a consortium of Australian and Canadian investors, has appointed Barclays Plc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co to prepare a London stock market listing that would value the company at up to 6 billion pounds. bit.ly/2fkNQD5

An independent study will look at how the UK can meet its climate change targets while also keeping costs down for consumers. bit.ly/2fkxN8x ($1 = 0.7666 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)