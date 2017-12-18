PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 18

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Commons work and pensions committee has criticised the Financial Conduct Authority over its "grossly inadequate" attempt to stop members of the British Steel pension scheme being taken advantage of by rogue advisers. bit.ly/2jaEmJh

Concerns have been raised about budget retailer Poundland's ability to continue sourcing goods after credit insurers reduced their cover for the retailer. bit.ly/2j9tgED

The Guardian

Britain's banks have written to Theresa May and Philip Hammond warning that a Canada-style free trade agreement with the EU post-Brexit is not ambitious enough and that alignment with EU rules on finance is crucial. bit.ly/2jbGsZH

The chairman of the London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Donald Brydon, is expected to survive an audacious attempt by an activist investor to bring about an abrupt end to his two and a half years at the helm of the group. bit.ly/2j9sVll

The Telegraph

Investment in commercial property in the City of London is nearing record highs this year, as overseas investors continue to dominate the market. bit.ly/2javcgc

Efforts to stop bogus self-employment in the gig economy could hit the amount of overtime available for millions of squeezed earners, a major think-tank has warned. bit.ly/2j7qT54

Sky News

Thailand's Minor Hotel Group is buying a majority stake in Corbin & King, the company behind top London restaurants such as the Wolseley and the Delaunay, Sky News has learnt. bit.ly/2j7rN1s

The Independent

Theresa May will insist on Monday that she will try to sign new free trade deals during UK's Brexit transition period, setting herself on a collision course with Brussels. ind.pn/2j8JLk4