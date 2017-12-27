FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 27
December 27, 2017

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- A thousand high-value manufacturing jobs are set to be lost in UK's Midlands because of the government's continuing failure to decide whether to support tidal lagoon marine power. bit.ly/2zy0OlE

- The UK government has been told by the British Chambers of Commerce that it must strike a deal with Brussels that minimises barriers to trade because Europe will remain the main market for British companies for at least the next three years. bit.ly/2BEcqW3

The Guardian

- Tesco Plc, the UK's largest retailer, has apologised after being hit with a series of complaints about the condition of its Christmas turkeys. bit.ly/2Dfl5i3

- Philip Hammond has come under pressure to publish another set of hidden documents relating to how a series of possible Brexit outcomes, including no deal, will impact on the economy. bit.ly/2ldkbeq

The Telegraph

- Ministers have been privately accused by Britain's top retailers of helping fuel a sharp rise in shoplifting after it emerged that a 200-pound ($267.44) threshold for pursuing criminals has been quietly introduced. bit.ly/2C9gjDy

- Biotech start-up Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy is preparing itself for a pivotal year in 2018 after poaching an executive from FTSE 100 giant AstraZeneca. bit.ly/2CcwxOz

Sky News

- Four preserved foetuses were among human remains found when the FBI raided the warehouse of a man accused of running a fraudulent body-parts business. bit.ly/2l2MTzt

- Retailers saw a quieter than expected start to the post-Christmas sales as footfall declined, according to a snapshot of high street and shopping centre visits across the country. bit.ly/2ldsZ44

The Independent

- Sir Martin Sorrell, the chief executive of WPP Plc , suggests the xenophobic tone of the 2016 referendum campaign did serious harm that needs to be repaired and that Theresa May's Brussels deal on 8 December over European Union citizens' rights was merely the necessary first step. ind.pn/2lfzKlY

$1 = 0.7478 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom ; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
