PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 28
#Breaking City News
December 28, 2017

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British serviced office provider IWG Plc said it has received an all-cash takeover approach from two Canadian investors, sending its shares skyrocketing. bit.ly/2BLdbwu

- Geely Holding the acquisitive Chinese automotive group that makes London taxis in Coventry, has bought a 3.25 billion euros ($297.48 million) stake, for 8.3 percent, of Stockholm-listed AB Volvo from Cevian Capital, a Swedish fund manager. bit.ly/2zEM7Nn

The Guardian

- A campaign to return the East Coast rail franchise to public ownership has been launched in protest against the government's bailout of the Stagecoach-operated Virgin Trains service. bit.ly/2pGCHkN

- Nearly 8.5 billion euros have been loaded on to cards to cover the cost of gifts and entertaining, according to research by the price comparison service uSwitch, which found nearly a fifth of consumers had exceeded their Christmas budgets as they grappled with rising living costs. bit.ly/2C1h5pg

The Telegraph

- Two of Britain's biggest companies, Barclays Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, have warned that tax reforms in the United States will result in a multi-billion-pound hit to their earnings. bit.ly/2zELEuN

- Jason Oakley, former managing director of commercial banking and mortgages at Metro Bank Plc, is to head the new lender which is part of Aim-listed finance company City of London Group Plc. bit.ly/2BYp6uW

Sky News

- A spate of accidents on major roads was followed by problems for air passengers - with delays and cancellations at Stansted Airport sparking a backlash on social media. bit.ly/2BKvwK0

- The Resolution Foundation said it was expecting zero growth in real wages over the course of 2018 as a whole. The pay squeeze which saw real wages fall back in 2017 is set to come to an end, but a "noticeable" year-on-year rise in real pay is not forecast until December next year, the RF said. bit.ly/2DnOKFM

The Independent

- A rise in automation across a slew of industries could widen an already stubborn gap between the incomes of the UK's richest and poorest, a new report compiled by the Institute for Public Policy Research has warned. ind.pn/2zD1V3f

- According to jobs site Adzuna, the average advertised salary for jobs in the UK has risen in the past year, while the number of vacancies has fallen. ind.pn/2CdtDJd ($1 = 0.8404 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
