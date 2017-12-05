PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 5

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The Financial Conduct Authority decided not to publish a highly critical investigation into Royal Bank of Scotland's systematic mishandling of thousands of small and medium-sized companies because it feared being sued for "unfair treatment" by the bank. bit.ly/2A247GJ

- Business tycoon Vijay Mallya secured hundreds of millions of pounds in bank loans for an airline that he knew to be in financial trouble before laundering the cash to fund his Formula One motor racing team, a court was told on Monday. bit.ly/2iRLbTE

The Guardian

- The UK and other European Union governments are planning a crackdown on bitcoin amid growing concerns that the digital currency is being used for money laundering and tax evasion. bit.ly/2Au7cfE

- U.S. retailer Toys R Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N) has confirmed plans to close to a third of its permanent UK stores but says all the branches will remain open through Christmas and the new year. bit.ly/2BA5kRX

The Telegraph

- Uber Technologies Inc's request to take its appeal to overturn a ruling over drivers' rights directly to UK's highest court, skipping the Court of Appeal, has been rejected. bit.ly/2kmlmeX

Sky News

- British lawmakers called for a competition probe into the merger between SSE Plc and Innogy SE's UK retail energy businesses. bit.ly/2jeAkAi

- Sky News understands that Institutional Shareholder Services will make a potentially crucial intervention in the row over London Stock Exchange Chairman Donald Brydon's future on Tuesday. bit.ly/2nsRa2W