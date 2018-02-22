PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 22

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Jean-Claude Juncker's chief of staff, Martin Selmayr, who is believed to have been the source of damaging leaks about Brexit talks, has been appointed the European Union's most senior civil servant. bit.ly/2HyNO4a

- The threat to Britain from states such as Russia and North Korea is greater than that posed by extremism, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said on Wednesday, marking a significant shift in security policy. bit.ly/2HCyi7y

The Guardian

- Tough proposals to crack down on immigration and asylum in France have been unveiled by President Emmanuel Macron's government amid complaints from human rights groups and street protests by some public agents in charge of asylum procedures. bit.ly/2EJPMkB

- Collapsed outsourcing firm Carillion Plc was in serious financial difficulty by the middle of 2016 but directors were "placating the City" by failing to disclose major problems, according to a former executive at the collapsed government contractor. bit.ly/2BGR0KI

The Telegraph

- The cabinet did not agree to Prime Minister Theresa May's negotiating strategy for the transition period after Brexit before it was sent to European Union nations, senior ministers have told Telegraph. bit.ly/2ogZH6V

- A computer programmer, Anand Prakash, has revealed how he was able to hack into Tinder accounts using just a phone number, exposing a vulnerability in software which allows users of the dating app to conveniently log into their accounts without entering a password. bit.ly/2ETEYjf

Sky News

- One of Britain's biggest online investment platforms, AJ Bell, which is backed by leading fund manager Neil Woodford, is drawing up plans for a London listing, Sky News has learnt. bit.ly/2Gv5oVx