PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 23

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- EU citizens who arrive in Britain during the post-Brexit transition period will be allowed to stay permanently under a U-turn planned by Prime Minister Theresa May. bit.ly/2HEyanV

- Euro-zone rate setters have accused Washington of trying to talk down the dollar and start a currency war, in a rare attack from the European Central Bank that comes after the U.S. Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said that a weak dollar was good for the U.S. economy. bit.ly/2HGpVb1

The Guardian

- Carillion Plc’s former finance director considered putting cash into the firm’s pension deficit a “waste of money”, according to the minutes of a meeting written by the pension scheme trustees.

- Men working for Barclays Plc's international division got paid bonuses that were more than double those of their female colleagues last year, with far fewer women occupying senior roles, the bank's 2017 gender pay gap report shows. bit.ly/2HDmlyo

The Telegraph

- Tech giants could face sweeping new taxes in the UK as the Treasury is considering taking a share of their revenues, with politicians claiming the current level of payments to the Exchequer is not fair. bit.ly/2HDTNER

- Southern Rail operator Go-Ahead Group Plc will bid to run the contract again after its chief executive said his company had achieved everything asked of it by the government. bit.ly/2HFQTQi

Sky News

- British Gas owner Centrica Plc said it will shed 4,000 jobs by 2020 following a big fall in operating profits. bit.ly/2HGtjmf

- The chairman of Standard Life Aberdeen Plc is to step down within two years of helping to create one of Britain's biggest fund managers in an 11 billion pound ($15.35 billion)merger. bit.ly/2HDG1lP

The Independent

Millions of Sky TV and broadband customers are set to pay more from April as the telecoms giant introduces a hike in prices, but can avoid doing so if they leave outside of the minimum term of their contracts – penalty free. ind.pn/2HEBn6X