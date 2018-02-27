PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 27

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Hammerson Plc has claimed there is strong support for its proposed merger with Intu Properties Plc, even as it heads for relegation from the FTSE 100. bit.ly/2GMAFU2

The world's largest parcel delivery company, United Parcel Service Inc, is suing the European Commission for 1.7 billion euros ($2.10 billion) over claims that Brussels illegally torpedoed its takeover of TNT Express, its Dutch rival, five years ago. bit.ly/2GIVLCA

The Guardian

British farmers will not accept lower welfare and hygiene standards under any post-Brexit trade deals, and will fight to remain as part of a customs union, the new president of the National Farmers' Union has pledged. bit.ly/2GIVAXW

Liam Fox will say remaining in a customs union with the EU post-Brexit would leave Britain in a worse position than it currently holds, calling the prospect "a sell-out of Britain's national interests". bit.ly/2GLCQXT

The Telegraph

Carillion Plc's most recent finance director was a "whistleblower" who tried to expose the company's accounting irregularities almost three months before the full scale of its problems were made public, new papers show. bit.ly/2GOV1fd

A 7.4 billion pounds ($10.33 billion) hostile takeover bid by corporate raiders Melrose Industries Plc for FTSE 100 engineering giant GKN Plc has been boosted by competition authorities in the United States and Canada after they waved the deal through in recent days. bit.ly/2GMUuL9

Sky News

The Treasury is lining up a crossbench peer to oversee an 800 million pounds handout of‎ funds aimed at removing another obstacle to the reprivatisation of taxpayers' stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc. bit.ly/2HNc56U

Business groups have broadly welcomed Jeremy Corbyn's backing for a customs union with the EU after Brexit -- but remain sceptical about the Labour leader's wider agenda. bit.ly/2GMPG8e

The Independent

New cars are greener than ever, but the environmental benefits are being squandered because of continuing public confusion about diesel-powered vehicles, the auto industry has warned. ind.pn/2GMjDW3