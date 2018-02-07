PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 7

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Ocado Group Plc has raised 144 million pounds ($200.94 million) to invest in its international licensing division, despite admitting that it "didn't have to". bit.ly/2BJc0RP

Frustrated customers defecting from Barclays Plc boosted the number of net new clients won by Hargreaves Lansdown Plc to 61,000 in the six months to December. bit.ly/2BJXjy7

The Guardian

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc misled parliament over the extent of its mistreatment of struggling business customers, the shadow Treasury minister has claimed. bit.ly/2BIv0jf

An 18-week fraud trial involving three former directors of Tesco Plc's UK business has been abandoned after one of the defendants was taken ill. bit.ly/2BIGO54

The Telegraph

MI6 has raised concerns after a Russian oligarch with links to military hardware production was able to use the London Stock Exchange to raise an estimated 1 billion pounds. bit.ly/2BIeY9e

European regulators will assess Apple Inc's takeover of British song-recognition app Shazam, after seven countries argued the deal could limit competition. bit.ly/2BKdH1t

Sky News

An American hedge fund H/2 Capital Partners will this week hand Four Seasons Healthcare Group, Britain's biggest care home operator, a 70 million pounds ($97.68 million) lifeline even as the deadline for a long-term rescue deal is pushed back by two months. bit.ly/2BIGu6j

Eat, one of Britain's biggest sandwich chains, is considering a wave of shop closures as it becomes the latest retailer to be forced to react to a rising high street cost-base. bit.ly/2BKvG7V

The Independent

Robert Chote, the chair of the Office for Budget Responsibility, has said it was a mistake for ministers to have tried to keep the Treasury forecast, which shows Brexit is likely to do long-term harm to the UK economy, secret. ind.pn/2BIzu9Q ($1 = 0.7166 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)