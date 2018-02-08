PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 8

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Barclays Plc has offered a concession to angry pension fund members, saying that its core British retail banking operation may be able to continue guaranteeing their retirement promises after all. bit.ly/2EpqSpl

Emma Walmsley, the head of GlaxoSmithKline Plc, has urged the government to sign a two-year Brexit transition deal within two months to minimise disruption to medicine supplies. bit.ly/2EqQvpT

The Guardian

Former executives of Carillion Plc have been accused by one of the defunct construction firm's largest customers of giving misleading evidence to a parliamentary inquiry this week. bit.ly/2EulmSF

Gambling companies have defied calls to stamp out sexism at an industry conference, with guests being entertained by pole dancers and a Playboy-themed show, and hostesses claiming to have been harassed and propositioned. bit.ly/2EqPEWd

The Telegraph

George Soros is one of three senior figures linked to the Remain-supporting campaign group Best for Britain who plan to launch a nationwide advertising campaign this month, which they hope will lead to a second referendum to keep Britain in the EU. bit.ly/2Eth260

The government has begun work on new laws to force Channel 4 to relocate outside London, in an attempt to pressure the broadcaster's new chief executive Alex Mahon to agree a voluntary move soon. bit.ly/2EsLInY

Sky News

Toys R Us Inc is seeking offers for its loss-making UK arm before the end of this week as fears grow for the fate of one of the high street's best-known retailers - and the jobs of more than 3,000 workers. bit.ly/2EsOAB4

Britain's retail sector could be hit by a 20 percent rise in costs after Brexit -- while car makers could see a 13 percent rise in manufacturing costs outside the EU -- according to the government's own internal estimates, seen by Sky News. bit.ly/2EphD8B

The Independent

Britain-based banks looking to maintain their access to the euro zone after Brexit are running out of time and should not count on a deal about a transition period, European Central Bank board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Wednesday. ind.pn/2EsN9mm (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)