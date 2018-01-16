PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 16

Jan 16 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Financial Reporting Council warned that it may launch an investigation into KPMG over its audit of Carillion Plc . The company has collapsed into liquidation putting thousands of jobs at risk. bit.ly/2B3UEuh

- The value of the pound has risen above $1.38 for the first time since the Brexit referendum, thanks to a weakening dollar and rising hopes that other European Union members will seek a relatively "soft" Brexit. bit.ly/2B1S4oC

The Guardian

- Silvana Tenreyro, one of the nine members of the monetary policy committee, warned the Brexit uncertainty is deterring companies from investing and hampering Britain’s ability to close its productivity gap with other leading developed countries. bit.ly/2B4n0o5

- A no-deal Brexit would cost the remaining 27 EU nations 112 billion euros ($137.39 billion)in lost economic output, according to research by Oxford Economics. bit.ly/2B5fYzf

The Telegraph

- Turnaround specialist Melrose sketched out its strategy to turn around acquisition target GKN Plc, saying the engineering company lacks "clear focus" and "needs fundamental change". bit.ly/2B3igyX

- Airbus SE said it would cut the rate at which builds the double-decker jet to just six a year by 2019, from a peak of 27 a few years ago. bit.ly/2B3iJBi

Sky News

- The RAF scrambled two Typhoon jets to intercept Russian planes near the UK's airspace, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. The jets were scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland, on Monday morning. bit.ly/2B3YS59

- Virgin Trains will once again stock copies of the Daily Mail, after a decision to ban sales of the paper on the company's trains led to accusations of censorship. bit.ly/2B3ZhVd

The Independent

- Vaccitech, a UK company developing a vaccine that would be the first in the world to fight all types of flu has raised 20 million pounds from investors including venture capital arm of Google parent Alphabet Inc, GV. ($1 = 0.8152 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)