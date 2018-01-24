PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The independent accountant chosen by Barclays Plc to rule on its controversial ringfencing plan and the effect on 200,000 pension fund members previously had been in charge of the team advising the disgraced businessman Dominic Chappell on buying BHS for 1 pound ($1.40). bit.ly/2DFfu8A

- The proposed takeover of Sky Plc by Twenty-First Century Fox Inc edged closer yesterday after a watchdog said that the deal raised concerns about media plurality but outlined how they could be assuaged. bit.ly/2GazCOh

The Guardian

- Seniors doctors from overseas who have been appointed to fill key roles in hospitals around the UK are being blocked from taking up their jobs by the Home Office because their NHS salaries are too low under immigration rules. bit.ly/2n4FtM9

- Groceries wholesaler Palmer & Harvey had debts of more than 700 million pounds when it collapsed in November, according to an administrators' report published on Tuesday. bit.ly/2DyIG1B

The Telegraph

- Taxpayer-owned Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is ditching the London headquarters from which disgraced former boss Fred Goodwin ran his bloated banking empire prior to the financial crisis. bit.ly/2E3CTy7

- Thousands of J Sainsbury Plc's shop staff have been put at risk following an overhaul of its store management roles in the latest cost-cutting drive by the company. bit.ly/2n5UQEm

Sky News

- Tesco Plc has poached the boss of one of Ireland's biggest lenders to run its financial services arm, a move that will deal a blow to the state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc. bit.ly/2n3kb2q

- The manufacturer of Huggies nappies, Andrex toilet paper and Kleenex tissues, Kimberly-Clark Corp has refused to rule out job losses among its UK workforce as it seeks to cut up to 5,500 roles worldwide. bit.ly/2E27UT1

The Independent

- The European Union has taken eight countries off its tax haven blacklist after they apparently took measures to "remedy" EU concerns about their approaches to tax dodging. ind.pn/2ryKK4c

- Travellers to the Lake District and south-west Scotland will get a new option from the summer when Carlisle airport re-opens for scheduled passenger traffic. ind.pn/2n3z98O