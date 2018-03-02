PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 2

March 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Siemens AG is to open Britain's third train manufacturing plant — if it wins multibillion-pound rolling stock orders for either HS2 or London Underground. bit.ly/2GVHkv6

Streaming service Netflix Inc, which makes the Crown and Stranger Things, will be made available on Sky Plc's Sky Q boxes in the United Kingdom and Ireland within a year, before similar deals in territories including Germany, Austria and Italy. bit.ly/2F78ejb

The Guardian

The board of Carillion Plc dismissed a proposal that could have poured 218 million pounds ($300.30 million) into the government contractor's ailing pension scheme, believing a month before the company's collapse that they could still revive its fortunes. bit.ly/2GUFfzC

National Grid Plc has warned that the United Kingdom would not have enough gas to meet public demand on Thursday, as temperatures plummeted and imports were affected by outages. bit.ly/2F884YO

The Telegraph

Rentokil Initial Plc has warned that any further decline in the value of the U.S. dollar could impact its profits by up to 4 percent in the coming year, as wider global instability threatens its growth. bit.ly/2F9mhog

A chewing gum tax should be introduced to help pay to clean up British streets, the Local Government Association has said. bit.ly/2F4jjS1

Sky News

Alison Carnwath is to step down as chairwoman of the property giant Land Securities Group Plc, triggering a search for a successor to one of only a handful of women at the helm of a FTSE-100 board. bit.ly/2ozfe1U

Environment Secretary Michael Gove's ministry will announce in the coming days that Ben Goldsmith, a businessman and brother of the former Conservative London mayoral candidate Zac Goldsmith, is to be one of five new non-executive directors, Sky News has learnt. bit.ly/2GXJrhV

The Independent

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a swathe of new tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to the United States, in the latest protectionist demarche from the White House that will raise already heightened fears of a global trade war. ind.pn/2F690gx