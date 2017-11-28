PRESS DIGEST- British Business - November 28

November 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The promise of nationalisation and tax rises on the rich will help Labour recapture its former heartland from the SNP, the party's new leader Richard Leonard in Scotland predicted. bit.ly/2AiCwhl

The Guardian

- The head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency, Hans-Georg Maassen, has accused U.S. tech giants such as Facebook Inc of failing to take enough responsibility for content on their sites. bit.ly/2AcS347

- Brexit Minister David Davis has been told he could be in contempt of parliament after his department heavily edited government analyses on the impact of Brexit on 58 industrial sectors before handing them to a select committee. bit.ly/2AE0Ih9

The Telegraph

- Male employees at easyJet earn over 50 percent more than their female colleagues on average, the budget airline revealed on Monday. bit.ly/2zuQn2Q

- British Airways owner IAG has confirmed it is buying the majority of the Gatwick take-off and landing slots being sold by the administrators for fallen carrier Monarch Airlines. bit.ly/2AeqVSY

Sky News

- Victoria Beckham's luxury fashion brand Victoria Beckham Limited has secured a 30 million pounds investment to help fund its expansion. bit.ly/2zwFa1I

- Simon Robertson, whose former roles included the deputy chairmanship of HSBC Holdings Plc, has been drafted for secret talks aimed at defusing the boardroom crisis at the owner of the London Stock Exchange.