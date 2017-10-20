PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 20

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British retail sales unexpectedly fell in September, dragging quarterly growth down to its weakest annual rate since 2013 as consumer demand weakened in the face of rising prices. bit.ly/2yUelbg

- Brexit secretary David Davis hinted at new concessions on European Union citizens' rights. He said that people from EU countries living in Britain could be given a window of time in which their family members can join them after the UK leaves the union. bit.ly/2yUzsKn

The Guardian

- Helen Davies, counsel for Lloyds Banking Group Plc , told the high court that the 2008 acquisition of HBOS was a "unique opportunity" for Lloyds and regarded by its directors as in shareholders' best interests. bit.ly/2yUcXp4

- Dermot Nolan, the chief executive of UK energy regulator Ofgem, warned electricity and gas companies that "change is coming whether the industry likes it or not", indicating that Prime Minister Theresa May's proposed price cap was just one of the reforms planned to help consumers with their bills. bit.ly/2yV3nSJ

The Telegraph

- Xavier Rolet, chief executive of the London Stock Exchange Group Plc, is to leave the company next December after almost a decade at the helm. bit.ly/2yUXCVa

- Terry Pullinger, deputy general secretary of the Communication Workers Union, has said he would rather "smash" Royal Mail Plc than back down in a dispute over pensions. bit.ly/2yUJ6gl

Sky News

- BP Plc on Thursday said Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg is to leave the company next year. bit.ly/2yVkjbQ

The Independent

- Lloyd Blankfein, chief executive of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, has dropped a strong hint on Twitter that his bank is looking to expand its presence in Frankfurt as a direct result of Brexit. ind.pn/2yUJxHv

- More than 2,000 people have reported falling victim to an elaborate type of online trading scam – known as binary options fraud – in the last five years, according to figures published by the UK's national fraud and cyber-crime reporting centre. ind.pn/2yW3kGu (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)