PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 24
October 24, 2017 / 12:12 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Hector Sants, former head of the financial regulator, will give evidence behind closed doors at the High Court in a 600 million pounds ($792.12 million) lawsuit brought by shareholders against Lloyds Banking Group Plc over its acquisition of HBOS in 2008. bit.ly/2z3ynjx

- Aluminium and hydroelectricity producer En+ Group will have a market capitalization of up to $10 billion after it floats on the London Stock Exchange next month. bit.ly/2z2LWjh

The Guardian

- Phones 4U billionaire John Caudwell has accused his former business partner and protege of being an "amazing liar" who presided over a "reign of terror" at the wealth management firm Signia Wealth. bit.ly/2z34G2b

- President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker has rushed to salvage relations with UK at a dangerous point in the Brexit negotiations by denying claims that the Prime Minister Theresa May had begged for help at a recent private dinner, instead insisting she had been in "good shape" and "fighting". bit.ly/2z3xWFV

The Telegraph

- Private hospitals group Spire Healthcare on Monday said it has rejected a takeover by rival Mediclinic that valued the firm at around 1.2 billion pounds ($1.58 billion). bit.ly/2z2hS7q

- Britain's TV and radio company Arqiva has signalled plans for a stock market debut to raise 1.5 billion pounds and pay off some of its heavy debt pile. bit.ly/2z1dVje

Sky News

- UK's Labour MP Jared O'Mara has resigned from Parliament's women and equalities select committee after historical comments he posted online re-surfaced. bit.ly/2z3xgjR

- UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is assessing whether it can take "further action" over Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's controversial treatment of small businesses, after an independent review. bit.ly/2z2lne1

The Independent

- Mark Johnson, former HSBC Holdings Plc banker, has been found guilty by a U.S. jury of defrauding UK-headquartered Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion currency trade. ind.pn/2z3a0m6

$1 = 0.7575 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
