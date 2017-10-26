PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 26

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Britain is considering selling frontline warships and has axed two mine-hunting vessels amid a funding crisis after military chiefs met yesterday to discuss a new round of cuts, The Times reported. bit.ly/2xnts8F

- GlaxoSmithKline Plc has declared its interest in Pfizer Inc's $15 billion consumer healthcare business in what could be its first big acquisition under Emma Walmsley. bit.ly/2xnvh5q

The Guardian

- Britain's drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc is preparing to build new drug testing facilities in Europe as part of detailed plans in the event of a failure to agree a Brexit deal. bit.ly/2xnrHs5

- Ranjit Singh Boparan, the boss of 2 Sisters Food Group, has apologised for the scandal engulfing his company as he pledged to fund the cost of independent inspectors to police all 12 of his UK chicken sites. bit.ly/2xnsMAf

The Telegraph

- Foreign banks contributed 17.3 billion pounds ($22.96 billion), almost half of the total figure of 35.4 billion pounds last year, underlining the importance of the sector and the risk of a "no-deal" Brexit to the British economy. bit.ly/2xoOtQ8

- Registrations of new cars in September in Europe totalled 1.46 million, down 2.2 percent on the same month a year ago, as Brexit uncertainty is hitting car sales in the UK and dragging down the industry's performance across Europe according to new data from analysts JATO show. bit.ly/2xpbp1W

Sky News

- Marks & Spencer‎ Group Plc's clothing chief Jo Jenkins has resigned just weeks ahead of a crucial Christmas trading period. bit.ly/2xoJ6AQ

- More than 100 London-listed ‎companies, including AstraZeneca Plc, will be named on a new public register exposing investor revolts over pay and corporate governance failings. bit.ly/2xoUc8A

The Independent

- UK economy grew faster than expected during the last quarter, increasing the likelihood that the Bank of England will raise interest rates next week. ind.pn/2xoRSyo