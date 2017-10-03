PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 3

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

-Home Secretary Amber Rudd, has hired pollster Sir Lynton Crosby to help to craft her next election campaign in a move that will fuel speculation she is preparing a leadership bid. bit.ly/2wuDELW

-The Financial Conduct Authority is facing fresh demands to abandon the secrecy it has attached to a review of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's restructuring division after it emerged that it had commissioned the report with a view to making it public. bit.ly/2wuiRZc

The Guardian

-Three former Tesco Plc directors were repeatedly warned by their juniors that the UK chain was facing a multimillion-pound hole in their profits and yet they carried on "conniving and manipulating figures" rather than admitting to the problem,a court heard. bit.ly/2fLXFKU

-The UK's biggest peacetime repatriation is under way after the collapse of Monarch Airlines, with 110,000 customers to be brought home on specially chartered planes and a further 750,000 told that their bookings have been cancelled. bit.ly/2fLzz3a

The Telegraph

-Brexit secretary David Davis plans to retire in 2019 and leave Boris Johnson to steer the United Kingdom through the transitional period. bit.ly/2fMvfAB

-General Electric Co CEO Jeffrey Immelt retired nearly three months ahead of schedule. Immelt announced plans to step down as chairman and chief executive of the company after 16 years in June. He had said he would hand over the CEO post in August and would leave in December. bit.ly/2wttFH1

Sky News

-Uber's regional manager for northern Europe Jo Bertram has quit barely a fortnight after the ride-hailing app was stripped of its licence in London. bit.ly/2fMf1HM

-Environment Secretary Michael Gove has confirmed the Government is working with the industry to see how a "reward and return" scheme could work to tackle plastic pollution in the world's oceans. bit.ly/2wufyRT

The Independent

-Conflicting reports about the death of legendary singer Tom Petty emerged after he experienced a heart attack. The singer-songwriter was reportedly rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica hospital on Monday after being found unconscious in his Malibu home. ind.pn/2wvfuB4

-At least 50 people have been killed and more than 400 were transported to hospital after a gunman opened fire on crowds at a music festival in Las Vegas in the worst mass shooting in US history. ind.pn/2wtumjD