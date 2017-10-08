PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 9

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates may be building more rapidly than first thought after a mistake by the Office for National Statistics led to domestic inflation being understated. bit.ly/2y2GAUq

- Aviva, one of Britain’s biggest property owners, has predicted the death of the traditional shop, as it warns that most physical stores on the high street will be wiped out by the relentless rise of online shopping. bit.ly/2y30myY

The Guardian

- Deliveroo is facing battles with local authorities over its use of kitchens on car parks and industrial estates in which chefs are making takeaway food for hip restaurants such as MEATLiquor, Busaba Eathai and Notting Hill’s Cocotte. bit.ly/2y31a6Y

- An internal study by EY of UK buyouts and merger deals involving foreign firms showed that the value of purchases of British-owned businesses fell in the first nine months of the year to its lowest level since 2010. bit.ly/2y3lV2u

The Telegraph

- Monarch Airlines' private equity owner Greybull slashed its exposure to the airline through a complex deal with aviation giant Boeing just a year before it collapsed. bit.ly/2y3257q

- Swedish banking giant Handelsbanken has said it is committed to expansion in the UK, but added that it wants to see clarity on the terms of Brexit this year. bit.ly/2y1T0Mh

Sky News

- The board of Bread Holdings, which comprises Gail's and Bread Factory, a wholesale business, has appointed KPMG to advise on options for the company. bit.ly/2y2lu8v

- RBS chairman Howard Davies warned there is now a "very, very, very tight" time frame for ministers to agree the terms of a transitional Brexit agreement with the EU, if it hopes to stop major finance firms moving jobs abroad. bit.ly/2y1Ywyn