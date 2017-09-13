PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 14

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

A new tax for internet companies such as Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google is to be drawn up in Brussels amid frustration that tech companies can too easily shield profits from national governments. bit.ly/2xZyM1Y

Easyjet Plc passengers will be able to book flights for Singapore, Los Angeles and Buenos Aires for the first time under a scheme to open up the budget airline to long-haul flights. bit.ly/2h22kZB

The Guardian

The co-founder of Bell Pottinger Pvt, Tim Bell, has emerged as one of the creditors the firm's administrators are unlikely to be able to pay back, with a 300,000 pounds bill outstanding from his multimillion-pound deal to leave the City PR firm last year. bit.ly/2h3Vtip

The chief executive of Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation that managed Grenfell Tower, Robert Black, is still being paid his full salary despite resigning from the role after the fire that killed at least 80 people. bit.ly/2h2HJV8

The Telegraph

The Government is stepping up pressure on Silicon Valley giants to take responsibility for unlawful material online and share the spoils of the internet with media companies. bit.ly/2h3KFk4

Theresa May has been urged to change the law on aid spending after it emerged that Britain cannot use its 13 billion pounds ($17.17 billion) aid budget to help its overseas territories devastated by Hurricane Irma. bit.ly/2h3wM5J

Sky News

Car products retailer Halfords Group Plc is to replace departing chief executive Jill McDonald with the boss of Dixons Carphone Plc's software business. Halfords said Honeybee chief operating officer Graham Stapleton would begin work in mid-January. bit.ly/2h1Rlzb

British energy production company, Drax Group Plc wants to convert two of its remaining coal-fired power units to gas. The move by Drax has been driven by the shift away from coal power. bit.ly/2h2fpC3

The Independent

Japanese investment bank Mitsubishi UFJ Securities has announced that it is putting measures in place to move some of its European securities division from London to Amsterdam because of Brexit. ind.pn/2h2NAtA

A criminal investigation has been opened after eight people died and more than 100 had to be evacuated when a nursing home was left without air conditioning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. ind.pn/2y0s2AN ($1 = 0.7572 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)