PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 21

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal is raising his stake in Anglo American Plc after announcing plans to buy up to 1.5 billion pounds-worth of new shares in the company. (bit.ly/2fC7V5m)

About 480 jobs will be cut at Mitie Group Plc as the struggling outsourcer responds to a series of setbacks including profit warnings, restated accounts, the overhaul of its board and regulatory inquiries. (bit.ly/2fBRNkp)

The Guardian

India's Tata Steel Ltd has paved the way for a merger of its European operations with the German steel manufacturer ThyssenKrupp AG, creating Europe's second largest steel group after ArcelorMittal. (bit.ly/2fBS4Ut)

Bidders for UK stock market listed companies must lay out more detailed plans for their target, including location of its head office and research and development investment, under proposed rules put forward by the takeover watchdog and backed by the government. (bit.ly/2fCabcN)

The Telegraph

The City's top lobby group has urged Theresa May to get a move on with a Brexit transition deal as she prepares for a landmark speech in Italy on Friday. TheCityUK has slammed the lack of progress made on agreeing a transitional arrangement since the EU referendum and called for urgent action to limit damage to the City. (bit.ly/2fALmh9)

German energy giant Eon is in talks to sell its stake in the fossil fuel and trading company Uniper to Finnish utility Fortum for 3.8 billion euros ($4.51 billion). (bit.ly/2fBUu5v)

Sky News

Dominic Chappell, the businessman at the helm of BHS when it collapsed last year, has denied charges linked to an investigation by The Pensions Regulator. (bit.ly/2fBVeHP)

The finance director of the Co-operative Bank, John Worth, is to step down weeks after the lender concluded a 700 million pound ($944.58 million) rescue deal designed to secure its long-term future. (bit.ly/2fzUeDN)

The Independent

A London and San Francisco-based cyber security firm, Digital Shadows, has raised $26 million in a funding round led by Octopus Ventures, an early backer of Zoopla and LOVEFilm, to support its expansion into markets such as Asia. (ind.pn/2fBIJfm)