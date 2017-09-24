FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 25
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
September 24, 2017 / 11:43 PM / 25 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The credibility of an expert witness put up by the pharmaceuticals industry has been shot down by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in a legal row over drugs pricing, according to court papers obtained by the Times. bit.ly/2fKKoix

A row over a confidential regulatory report into the activities of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's restructuring division has descended into farce after television presenter Noel Edmonds claimed to have a copy. bit.ly/2fKtwse

The Guardian

Royal Bank of Scotland has postponed plans to introduce a cut-price credit card amid concerns about the 200 billion-pound of lending amassed by UK households. bit.ly/2fKbFSa

UK's antislavery body has launched 185 investigations since May, nearly double its total for the whole of last year, after assuming powers that allow it to look beyond the food and farming sector. bit.ly/2fKA3Dq

The Telegraph

The boss of the Chinese-backed private equity firm behind a proposed 550 million pound ($743 million) takeover of Imagination Technologies Plc is already eyeing further acquisition opportunities in UK. bit.ly/2fKI7nF

The pay gap between male and female managers is worsening with women earning an average 12,000 pounds less than their male colleagues, according to figures from the Chartered Management Institute and XpertHR. bit.ly/2fIBphN

Sky News

Carlyle, the buyout firm‎ whose British investments include the RAC breakdown service, is close to entering a period of exclusivity during which it would seek to conclude a takeover of tobacco supplier Palmer & Harvey. bit.ly/2fK52zg

U.S. taxi firm Uber Technologies Inc could stay on the road if it met the "reasonable" demands set out by Transport for London, senior Labour frontbencher Diane Abbott has said. bit.ly/2fKD6vk

The Independent

Britain's Labour Party is to announce plans for a broad cap on the total interest anyone can pay to a credit card company, potentially helping some three million Britons trapped in a debt spiral. ind.pn/2fKcGJX ($1 = 0.7405 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.